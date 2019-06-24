Davies re-selected to fight by-election

Chris Davies, former MP for Brecon and Radnorshire learned on Friday that he would face a by-election to regain his seat, after a recall petition was signed by more than 10,000 people.

The petition was triggered after Mr Davies' conviction and it was signed by nearly double the amount of voters needed to force his recall.

Now, the Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative Association has confirmed it has re-selected Mr Davies to contest the seat in the forthcoming by-election.

Speaking after the selection meeting in Talgarth on Saturday, the former MP said he was delighted to have been given the opportunity to regain the support of constituents in an up-coming by-election.

Mr Davies, said: “I would like to thank members of my local association for supporting me, and putting their faith in me once again.

“I look forward to campaigning over the next few weeks and winning back this seat, so that I can continue to work hard for the people of Brecon and Radnorshire.”

He added: “A lot has been achieved over the past four years, but there is so much more to do, and I am the right person to do it.”

Chairman of Brecon and Radnorshire Conservatives, Peter Weavers, said the association had been contacted by constituents showing their support for Mr Davies.

He said: “We have had so many residents getting in touch to let us know how Chris and his team have helped their families.

“Chris is local; he knows the area, he knows the constituents, knows the issues and problems we face – and that matters. Chris is not simply a one issue wannabe politician, as his record shows. He has our full backing.”

Mr Davies' conviction related to how photographs for his constituency office were invoiced.

The former Powys County Councillor had tried to split the cost of £700 worth of pictures between two office budgets by creating fake invoices, when he could have claimed the amount by other means.

He was fined £1,500 in April and told to carry out 50 hours of community service.

A date for the by-election is yet to be fixed.