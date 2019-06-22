Telford Tory chair looking forward to 'civilised, cleanly-fought' contest between Hunt and Johnson

Speaking after Thursday's ballot of Conservative MPs that saw Michael Gove eliminated from the running, Nicola Lowery welcomed the news that the Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt had made it into the final round of voting with 77 votes, two more than Mr Gove.

The former borough councillor for Ironbridge Gorge said: “I'm delighted to see that it will be Hunt vs Boris in the final contest that will now rightly come to the Conservative membership to decide who should be our next Prime Minister.

“I’m hoping for a civilised, cleanly-fought and engaging campaign that focuses on policy and uniting our great country and party.

"Both Boris and Hunt face one of the biggest battles in their political career and both will need to demonstrate that they can connect and re-invigorate members and put forward credible proposals on their vision for both the Conservative Party and our great country."

Ms Lowery said before Thursday's results were announced that she would prefer to see Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt in the final two.

Both of their names will now go forward to the Tory membership of around 140,000, though the former mayor of London is widely expected to win the ballot and become Prime Minister.

Before the vote both men will face hustings events for party members and a televised debate.