Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski tackles minister over social care costs

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski raised the issue of Shropshire Council’s growing bill in the sector with local government minister James Brokenshire.

The authority says it is having to find an extra £8 million a year to deal with rising costs in adult social care.

The situation even results in its own council tax precept rise (of one per cent for 2019/20) in a bid to keep caring for those in need.

Mr Kawczynski said Shropshire had a “disproportionately large” elderly population and called on more money to be sent to Shirehall.

But Mr Brokenshire said the government had already provided £650 million extra to local governments this year and said he wanted to “properly capture” the impact.

Mr Kawczynski said: “Will the secretary for state acknowledge that in a county like Shropshire where we have an elderly population and it is growing at a disproportionate rate to the rest of the country that adult social care costs are going very, very quickly up?

“What steps is he going to take with the treasury to ensure more money is provided for rural shire counties like Shropshire to adequately deal with adult social care costs?”

Mr Brokenshire, who is Scretary of Sate for Housing, Communities and Local Government, replied: “Well, I know my honourable friend will recognise the additional funding that was provided to local governments in 2019/20 for social care, £650 million.

“But I think some of these differentials that he highlights around rural services and as part of our fair funding review we want to ensure that that is properly captured.”

James Walton, Shropshire Council’s financial director, said earlier this year that plugging the adult social care gap was one of the toughest challenges facing the council.

He said the cost of providing the services was growing by £8 million a year and a one per cent rise in council tax was reserved to help cover the gap.