Labour 'all over the place' on Europe, say Shropshire's Tory MPs

Daniel Kawczynski, Tory MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he was appalled that Tom Watson was calling for Labour to become an anti-Brexit party.

"It is the clearest indication to date that Labour do not respect result of referendum," said Mr Kawczynski, an outspoken eurosceptic.

Mr Kawczynski said it was essential that Britain left the EU by October 31.

"I am quietly appalled by the arrogance of Tom Watson, and he is ignoring the 17.4 million Britons who voted to Leave the EU," he said.



"It is shocking arrogance and a shocking lack of respect to our democracy."

Mr Watson's speech was criticised by Tory MPs across Shropshire and Mid Wales, although it did receive support from the pro-EU campaign group Open Britain.

Andrew Bannerman, chairman of Open Britain Shrewsbury, said the group welcomed the announcement.

"Open Britain Shrewsbury has consistently argued that leaving the EU would reduce our prosperity, security, development and international influence, as well as threaten the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland," he said.

'Flip-flopping'

"A prime minister prepared to leave with no deal would be completely unacceptable. The Labour party has equivocated for too long – now is the last chance to stand up to the Conservative right wing and fight to save the country from disaster.”

However, Philip Dunne, Tory MP for Ludlow, said Labour stood at the 2017 General Election on a manifesto to honour the result of the referendum the year before.

Mr Dunne said: "Just two years ago, Labour promised to honour the result of the referendum and deliver Brexit.

"Since then it has been obfuscating, and at every opportunity it has voted against everything put forward to deliver on that.

"Nothing would surprise me about Labour's policy on that, and it certainly doesn't surprise me they are flip-flopping on that again.

"I think it's a betrayal of those who thought they voting for a pro-Brexit party."

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, added: "The Labour Party are all over the place on Brexit. Only the Conservative Party will honour the referendum result."

Glyn Davies, MP for Montgomeryshire, also criticised the speech, and believed it was motivated by in-fighting within the Labour Party.

"I think Tom Watson is reversing his position completely," said Mr Davies.

"He said he was going to respect the referendum result, and now he's doing the opposite.

"He supported Article 50, now he has changed his mind. It is very difficult to trust somebody who does that, much as I like Tom Watson.

"I think it has got an awful lot to do with the in-fighting in the Labour Party, I think he is trying to undermine Jeremy Corbyn."