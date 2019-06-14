Matt Hancock: Now get on with the day job and decide on Future Fit, says council boss

Councillor Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said that now Mr Hancock has pulled out of the contest to become Prime Minister, he should end months of uncertainty and make a decision on the "compelling case" for the hospital plans to be scrapped.

Future Fit, which was approved in December, would see Telford's Princess Royal Hospital lose its A&E and consultant-led women and children’s services.

The council formally asked to order a review into the plans in March, and last week the panel making a recommendation on whether it would be reviewed passed its advice to Mr Hancock.

Councillor Davies said: "Clearly we know the Health Secretary has had the Future Fit referral on his desk for some time now, we submitted the proposal months ago.

Critic

"I think it's really important that we get some clarity. Both our MPs for Telford and the Wrekin, and our councillors, all think we have a compelling case against Future Fit.

"I hope now he has withdrawn that he gets the time to do his day job which he is being paid to do. We as a community can't wait any longer, we have had this hanging over our heads for years."

Councillor Davies has long been a critic of the hospital trust's proposals, under which Shropshire would have a single emergency centre at Shrewsbury, supported by two urgent care centres.

He also reflected on the recent resignation of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust (SaTH) chief executive Simon Wright, a champion of Future Fit.

"The chief executive role might next be filled by someone with a different leadership and different set of ideas – hopefully someone who is more alive to communities working together and not being pitted against each other," said Councillor Davies.