Partnership to boost business registers as company

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership serves Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin but had “no legal entity” until a government directive urged incorporation.

A report, due to be discussed by Telford and Wrekin’s cabinet this week, recommends the council appoints a director to represent it on the board of the new limited company.

One of 38 LEPs across England, the Marches LEP is directing more than £104 million into projects including the redevelopment of the Flaxmill in Shrewsbury and Newport Innovation and Enterprise Park through its Growth Deal.

Writing ahead of the cabinet’s meeting on Thursday, Telford and Wrekin investment and business support chief Kathy Mulholland writes: “As an informal partnership the LEP has had no legal entity.

“Following a national review, government has issued a directive that all LEPs must have a legal personality.”

The board of the LEP adopted new articles of association when it met on May 21.

Since 2014, the Marches LEP had been governed by a board including the leaders of the three local authorities and chairs of their business obards.

Ms Mulholland writes: “Incorporation will result in changes to the governance arrangements of the LEP that will impact on the roles of the three local authority partners.

“It is proposed that each of the three councils becomes a public sector member of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership Ltd which will confer the right to appoint one director to the board of the company.

“The director will be able to represent their council and, by extension, the residents of their area.”

She adds that the change will not cost taxpayers anything.

“The Marches LEP has been provided with Government funds to pay for the cost of setting up the new company,” Ms Mulholland writes.

“There will be no resource implications for the council arising from becoming a member of the company.”