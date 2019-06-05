Councillors could be quizzed over non-attendance

Powys County Council’s Standards Committee will be given a list of all 73 county councillors and data showing how many meetings they should have been at, during the civic year from May 15, 2018, to May 17, 2019.

During the year, a shake-up of committees has taken place which has seen a third main scrutiny group set up.

Earlier this year, as part of these discussion absences were raised and being able to attend meetings remotely was suggested by some members.

This is because of the vast size of Powys and whether councillors need to always attend meetings at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells to take part in them.

Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Clive Pinney, said: “Attendance for main committees has been calculated, 10 councillors have attendance below 60 per cent.

“It should be noted that Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson (Conservative – Meifod) was granted a six-month period of absence by the council from July 12, 2018. Councillor Liam Fitzpatrick (Non-aligned – Talybont-on-Usk) had a period of illness from March 2018 to July 2018.

“The committee is asked whether it wishes to contact the councillors regarding the reasons for absence?”

The councillors with less than 60 per cent absence are:

Liam Fitzpatrick (Independent – Talybont-on Usk) – 50 per cent (Five of 10 meetings

Sarah Lewis (Conservative – St Mary, Brecon) – 40 per cent (eight of 20 meetings).

Maureen Mckenzie (Liberal Democrat – Llanelwedd) – 50 per cent (eight of 16 meetings).

Claire Mills (Conservative – Llanyre) 41 per cent (nine of 22 meetings).

Gareth Morgan (Liberal Democrat – Llanidloes) 54 per cent (14 of 26 meeting).

Neil Morrison (Conservative – Newtown South) 38 per cent (eight of 21 meetings).

Gareth Pugh (Conservative – Dolforwyn) 58 per cent (21 of 36 meetings).

Jeremy Pugh (Independent – Builth) 59 per cent (13 of 22 meetings).

Jonathan Wilkinson (Conservative – Meifod) 25 per cent (five of 20 meetings).

Sarah Williams (Labour- Abercraf) 41 per cent (nine of 22 meetings).

Two councillors have perfect attendance record:

David Evans (Independent – Nantmel) 100 per cent (26 of 26 meetings).

E Michael Jones (Independent – Old Radnor) 100 per cent (39 of 39 meetings).

Iain McIntosh (Conservative – Yscir) attended 97 per cent (37 of 38 meetings).