Two Shropshire MPs backing Boris

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard have announced their support for Boris Johnson in the race to become the next prime minister.

Mr Kawczynski, who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU ahead of the 2016 referendum, said he believed the former foreign secretary was best placed to deliver Brexit.

We need a leader who can deliver Brexit @BorisJohnson is the only person who can do it. With his vision for our country and proven track record of winning elections he can keep Corbyn out of No10. That’s why I’m supporting Boris to be our next Prime Minister @BackBoris #BackBoris pic.twitter.com/CiIF35QmHH — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) June 3, 2019

He said: "We need a leader who can deliver Brexit, and Boris Johnson is the only person who can do it.

"With his vision for our country and proven track record of winning elections he can keep Corbyn out of No10. That’s why I’m supporting Boris to be our next Prime Minister."

I'm backing Boris @BackBoris #BackBoris. We need to make sure we pick the right Prime Minister to deliver Brexit & stop Corbyn entering No10. This has to be @BorisJohnson & I’m pleased to support him. BJ is experienced, connects with people, has a clear vision for our country.... pic.twitter.com/hUjYfrmqYG — Mark Pritchard MP (@MPritchardUK) June 3, 2019

Mr Pritchard said: "We need to make sure we pick the right Prime Minister to deliver Brexit and stop Corbyn from entering No 10.

"This has to be Boris Johnson and I’m pleased to support him. BJ is experienced, connects with people, has a clear vision for our country."