MP Philip Dunne backs Jeremy Hunt for Tory leadership

Philip Dunne, the MP for Ludlow, also said Mr Hunt's background as an entrepreneur would give him a much-needed edge in the art of negotiations.

He said the former Health Secretary is the clear choice to lead the Conservative Party and will give the country "one last shot" at a negotiated exit from the EU.

"European leaders know and trust Jeremy. He has spent the past year earning their respect as Foreign Secretary," said Mr Dunne.

"When it comes to detailed negotiations with the EU in the small hours, it will be these skills Britain most needs to bring to the table – a tough edge, backed by the right diplomatic touch, to get the best possible result for the UK."

Mr Dunne added: "I will be backing Jeremy Hunt to become the next Prime Minister, to unite the Party, all parts of the Union and the country.

"He will provide a positive Conservative vision to deliver a prosperous future for post-Brexit Britain that will both strengthen the economy and make a real difference in improving people's lives."

Mr Hunt now joins Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Rory Stewart, Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, Kit Malthouse, Graham Brady and Penny Mordaunt in the race to be the next Prime Minister.