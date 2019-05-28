How we voted locally

As with the rest of England and Wales the Brexit party came out as the clear vote winner in both unitary authority elections with the Conservatives and Labour having a dreadful night.

In Shropshire there was a big surge for the Liberal Democrats as Remainers cast their votes for the party.

Across the Welsh border in the Powys area the Brexit party headed the polls although the Liberal Democrats again celebrated a large share of the vote.

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin come under the West Midlands area for the European elections. The region now has three Brexit party MEPs, and one each from Labour, Conservative, Lib Dems and the Green Party.

However if Telford and Wrekin were a European Parliament constituency four of them would have been from the Brexit party with the Green Party missing out.

There the results were: Brexit, 16,811; Labour, 6,775; LibDem, 5,627; Conservative, 4,407; Green, 3,445; UKIP, 2,351; Change UK, 1,548.

If the results depended just on votes cast in Shropshire the Lib Dems would have had two MEPs and Labour none.

The votes cast were: Brexit, 36,260; LibDem, 16,505; Green, 12,242; Labour, 6,665; UKIP, 3,924; Change UK, 3,339.

Powys is part of the Welsh region which now has has 2 Brexit MEPs, one Plaid Cymru and one Labour. UKIP MEP's Neil Hamilton is among those now out of a job.

The results for the county were: Brexit Party, 35.5 per cent, Lib Dems, 23.8 per cent, Plaid Cymru, 12.2 per cent, Conservative party, 9 per cent, Labour 7.3 per cent, Green Party, 7 per cent, UKIP 3.3 per cent, Change UK 1.9 per cent.