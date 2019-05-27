Shrewsbury sisters plea to Shropshire councillors over climate change

Inspired by Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg, Alice Russell, eight, and her sister Isobel, 11, wrote letters to all Shropshire councillors explaining their concerns about global warming.

In her letter, Isobel said if Shropshire Council declared a climate emergency it would be the first step to a sustainable future.

The Newport Girls' High School pupil wrote: "When I am older, I want the planet that my generation and I inherit to be biodiverse and untouched by the effects of global warming, but even before then it could be too late.

"We don't want to end up with a problem that is beyond solving.

"Already this situation is spiralling out of control. However, I believe that by taking things one step at a time, we can save our planet.

"The British Government have declared a climate emergency thanks to the influence of my idol, Greta Thunberg, so please listen to the children of your county. Our voices deserve to be heard."

Alice, who attends St George's Junior School in Shrewsbury, wrote: "When I am older the planet could have got warm enough to destroy plants and animals and cause droughts. And I really do not want that to happen.

"Please declare a climate emergency."

The pair from Copthorne, who recently joined the Shrewsbury Extinction Rebellion youth group, were thrilled to get more than 25 responses from councillors before Shropshire Council voted earlier this month to declare a climate emergency.

The responses congratulated the pair for highlighting the importance of climate change and echoed the need to act quickly.

The council's decision followed a demonstration outside Shirehall in Shrewsbury and a lengthy two-hour debate in the council chamber.

Councillors also agreed to ask the leader to write to the Secretary of State for the environment, food and rural affairs to encourage Government to be ambitious in its plans for carbon reduction targets, aiming for national carbon neutrality by 2030.

Isobel said: "It's an emergency, people should take action. I'm pleased at the response and action should be taken as soon as possible.

"Greta has been so inspiring, everyone was wowed by her.

"She's a good role model for young people."

Their father Jamie Russell, 44, said: "As a parent I'm really worried about climate change. "I used to think it was a problem for future generations. Now it feels like it's happening now.

"As a father I'm concerned about the world children will be inheriting from us.

"I'm incredibly proud of them. They have made me sit up and think about the choices I make.

"They both went vegetarian of their own accord and convinced me to give up meat too.

"They have both joined the Shrewsbury Extinction Rebellion youth group. They meet monthly. It's amazing to see children of all ages there and their passion when they talk about it."

Greta Thunberg, 16, began protesting about the need for immediate action to combat climate change outside the Swedish parliament and has since become an outspoken climate activist.

Earlier this year she visited the Houses of Parliament to speak to opposition leaders and make a speech to MPs.

She told a packed room in the Palace of Westminster that her future and those of her fellow children had been 'sold so that a small number of people can make unimaginable amounts of money'.