Brexit Party punishes Tories and Labour in Euro election vote

The Brexit Party, only set up by Nigel Farage to contest the EU elections, won huge support, with the Conservative Party paying the price.

The Liberal Democrats were the other big winners, with the party’s pro-remain stance bringing back large numbers of voters who abandoned them following the 2010 decision to form a coalition government with the Conservatives.

The Brexit Party took three of the West Midlands’ seven MEP seats. Labour and the Tories both lost a seat, securing one each. The Greens and Lib Dem candidates also took one seat each.

In Shropshire the Brexit Party won with 36,260 votes, well ahead of the Lib Dems in second place with 19,505. The Tories came in fourth with 10,753 behind the Green Party with more than 12,000.

In Telford & Wrekin the Brexit Party finished more than 10,000 votes ahead of second place Labour. The Tories were fourth behind the Lib Dems.

The Brexit Party also came out on top in Powys.

Results from across the region were last night being collated in Birmingham before the seven West Midlands seats were distributed to reflect the vote. The dominance of the Brexit Party in the West Midlands was replicated in the early results across the country.

In contrast, Change UK, and UKIP both returned disappointing results.

Advertising

The Remain vote appeared to be split between several parties, with The Liberal Democrats, The Green Party, Change UK and Labour all picking up voters who want to remain in the EU.

The overall turnout for the West Midlands region was 33.10 per cent, with 1,355,222 of an eligible 4,094,486 casting their votes.

The lowest overall turnout in the region was in Stoke on Trent, at 26.53 per cent. Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin had turnouts of 39.08 per cent and 33.05 per cent respectively.

Both the Conservatives and Labour had been braced for a backlash from voters over Brexit.

The European elections took place almost three years after the UK voted to leave the EU because of Theresa May’s failure to get her Brexit deal through Parliament.

They have brought another damaging blow for the Tories after a distinctly lacklustre campaign, and voters have punished Labour too.