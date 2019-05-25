Telford's new mayor is elected

Councillor Reynolds was elected at Thursday's annual council meeting and mayor making ceremony, which also elected Councillor Amrik Jhawar as deputy mayor.

It is the second time that Councillor Reynolds will serve as mayor of the borough and the second time as deputy mayor for Councillor Jhawar.

The new mayor will be supported during his term in office by his wife, the mayoress Councillor Shirley Reynolds.

He is one of three elected members representing the Oakengates & Ketley Bank ward on Telford & Wrekin Council.

He has also been a member of both Oakengates Town Council and Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council.

Councillor Reynolds became a borough councillor in 2015.

After retiring from Severn Trent Water due to serious illness, Councillor Reynolds was cared for by the doctors, nurses and staff of Severn Hospice. He now volunteers for the hospice.

Councillor Stephen Reynolds said: “I am very pleased to be elected as mayor of the borough for a second term.

“During my time as Mayor of Telford & Wrekin in 2016/17, I raised £7,091 for the Severn Hospice. I have been honoured to pay back the hospice in time and effort and by helping to raise funds.”

Councillor Amrik Jhawar is a borough councillor in the Ketley and Overdale ward.