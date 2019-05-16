Sprinklers should be installed in homes, says councillor

Councillor Kevin Pardy, member for Sundorne, said sprinkler systems cost about £2,000 and he will ask the full council on Thursday to back his proposal.

The authority approved plans to set up a house building company in February.

Now, in a letter to the council, Councillor Pardy said they were vital in helping save lives and preventing damage.

And Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing, Robert Macey, said he will pass the request on for consideration.

Councillor Pardy said: “I believe the founding of this company is an opportunity for this council to take a lead in home fire safety.

“Government statistics show that 30,744 dwelling fires occurred in the year 2017/18 resulting in 263 deaths.

"Statistics tell us that in total there were 5,447 non-fatal casualties in dwelling fires.

“Injuries can be anything from slight burns, blisters, inhalation of smoke to more severe injuries such as loss of mobility, full body scarring, disfigurement, blindness and many more injuries including mental health problems.

“The average cost of physical damage is between £14,500 and £15,000.”