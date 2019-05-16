Hundreds call Shropshire adult protection service

The Keeping Adults Safe in Shropshire Board’s annual report showed 1,719 initial contacts were made to the adult safeguarding team during the year 2017 to 2018.

The most common cause of the contacts were over domestic abuse, neglect or financial/material abuse.

The report will be discussed by members of Shropshire Council’s Health and Adult Social Care Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday, May 20.

Ivan Powell, the independent chairman of the board, said most of those using the service were women.

He said: “Twice as many females than males were involved in enquiries and 54 per cent of individuals involved in enquiries were over 65 years old.

Priorities

“Some 93 per cent of people or their representative were asked what they wanted the outcome of the enquiry to be and outcomes were met or partially met in 86 per cent of those enquiries.”

He said the next priority for the group was to target exploitation in the county.

He added: “We want to continue our progress on the priorities of: prevention of abuse and neglect and to increase public awareness of safeguarding.”

The meeting will also hear from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The service has been asked to send a representative to present figures on performance by postcode for the past three years.

A further request has been made to provide a map of the location of defibrillators and first responders and who supports the defibrillators.

They will also face questions about how first responders are supported, what development are planned and what is the service’s view on Future Fit.

The representative will also be asked how many ambulances are available in Shropshire on an average day and how it compares with targets.

The meeting will be held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Monday at 9.30am.