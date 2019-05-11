Shropshire Council system is 'not fit for purpose'

Last week the authority was forced to apologise after a number of taxi drivers said they had been left out of pocket following the introduction of the new payment system.

Leader of the county's Lib Dems, Councillor Roger Evans, said schools are now being affected.

"Major council contractors have been feeling the pinch for months," he said.

"Buses and taxi companies who supply transport to schools are nearing breaking point with many vowing not to work for the council.

"It is now apparent that key services like schools are affected with staff being unable to log on to the council system or make payments.”

Shropshire Council introduced the new system called Business World in one concentrated changeover, with little training for staff and councillors, according to Councillor Evans.

Councillor Heather Kidd for Chirbury and Worthen, said she has been in contact with a school bus company who is now considering ending its contract with Shropshire Council.

She has branded the system "not fit for purpose".

"I have a school bus company which has not been paid since January and another now thinking it’s not worth doing business with the council anymore," she said.

"I know of staff that have not been paid and others that have not been given access to claim their expenses.

"On top of that, schools trying to order materials are finding that only the most expensive companies are on the system to order from. That’s simply no good – our underfunded schools have to be able to shop around for the cheapest materials. The system is just not fit for purpose at present and the training was to little too late.

"Why wasn’t this all piloted and the problems ironed out before it was implemented with a big bang? Truly not good enough.”

Shropshire Council apologised and said it is still experiencing some delays and that the finance team is working hard to ensure all payments are made as soon as possible.