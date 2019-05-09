Animal circus ban moves a step closer

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, was given the pledge as the Wild Animals in Circuses Bill was given its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Mr Pritchard has long campaigned to end the practice of using animals in circuses, having first tabled a private members' bill in 2011.

During this week's debate, assistant whip David Rutley assured Mr Pritchard there would be no further delay to the legislation, which has cross-party support.

Mr Pritchard said he welcomed the second reading of the Bill in the Commons.

"It has taken some time, perhaps longer than it should have, but I am grateful that the Government have brought it forward," said the Conservative MP.

But he asked for an assurance that the timetable for the new law would not be allowed to slip beyond January and also wanted to know whether the enforcement methods would be tough enough.

Mr Rutley said interim laws had been put in place pending the passing of the legislation, which would expire at the end of the year.

"The timetable will not slip," he told Mr Pritchard. "We will get the legislation in place so that there is no gap."

Mr Pritchard said that in addition to the circus ban, it was time for the Government to introduce a wide-ranging package of laws on animal welfare issues.

He said the previous Labour government had secured cross-party support for a package of measures, and called on the present government to do something similar.

"Is it not time for the Government, however grateful I am for the introduction of this bill, to introduce a comprehensive animal welfare bill of their own, which incorporates so many other private members’ bills that have been discussed in this House over the past few years, rather than take a piecemeal approach?"

Mr Pritchard has tabled bills on the protection of birds, banning the sale of primates as pets, and the sale of endangered animals on the internet.

"Many other important animal welfare thoughts, ideas, policies and bills have been introduced over the past few years," he said.

"Will the Government seriously consider a comprehensive bill to modernise animal welfare once and for all?"

Mr Rutley said there was a strong argument for doing that, although parliament had a lot of other business it would have to get through as well.

He said the forthcoming Environment Bill, which will seek to plug gaps in environmental legislation when Britain leaves the EU, would be important in this respect. "There is a lot of other proposed legislation that will take up time and make matters more complicated," said Mr Rutley.

"However, he (Mr Pritchard) makes a good point and it is vital we seek ways to get other bills in place, not least on animal sentience."