Slump in green measures to tackle fuel poverty in Shropshire

Meanwhile, fewer homes in Telford and Wrekin are also benefitting from the scheme.

Campaigners say the slowdown in the upgrade of homes across Great Britain under the flagship government scheme is 'hugely worrying'.

Under the Government's Energy Company Obligation scheme, energy suppliers have to provide eligible households with free fuel-saving measures, such as loft or wall insulation or replacement boilers.

Ofgem says it is a key part of the Government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

In the Shropshire Council area, there were 1,088 energy efficiency upgrades installed in the 12 months to December, according to the latest figures from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

This was a fall of 29 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.

In total, 9,813 measures have been installed in 8,026 homes in Shropshire since the scheme was launched in 2013.

In Telford and Wrekin, there were 1,098 energy efficiency upgrades installed in the 12 months to December – a decrease of 18 per cent compared to three years ago.

'Indefensible'

A total of 8,229 measures have been installed in 6,560 homes in the area since the scheme launched.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said the fall in support for fuel-poor households is 'morally indefensible'.

She added: "These numbers provide yet more evidence that the Conservatives have all but given up on the climate crisis.

"Not only that, they’re condemning two million people across the UK to continue living in fuel poverty."

Peter Smith, director of policy and research at anti-fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, said: "ECO in isolation is not sufficient to meet statutory fuel poverty commitments, and it’s hugely worrying the rate of home energy efficiency improvements continues to dramatically slow, particularly in England."

The charity wants to see new central investment to tackle fuel poverty introduced in the upcoming government spending review, he added, which would also improve local air quality and reduce health and social care costs.

Across Great Britain, installations have fallen to their lowest level since 2013.

There were 12,500 improvements made to homes in February, the latest national figures show.

This is a fall of 33 per cent compared to the same period in 2013, and 84 per cent lower than a peak of 76,500 in 2014.