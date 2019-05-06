Constituency to remain as one despite recommendations, says MP

That is according to the current MP for the area, Glyn Davies, who believes that due to the focus on Brexit and opposition to certain boundary changes, it will not happen.

A bill has been passed to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600, but certain members are unhappy with proposed changes.

Montgomeryshire would change to include Clwyd South, with other areas moving into the Brecon and Radnorshire area.

Mr Davies said: "I would be very shocked if it does come back, I think the proposals are dead in the water.

"Montgomeryshire will remain as it is now for the next general election, there was a lot of opposition to the changes and there has been a lot of debate.

"The bill has been passed, but it doesn't look like the government will bring the plans back."

When asked if he would stand at the 2022 general election, Mr Davies declined to comment.