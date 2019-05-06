'A kamikaze Prime Minister who is destroying our faith in democracy'

"Here in the West Midlands, Conservative councillors got off lightly on May 2. In other parts of the country, their colleagues were decimated as voters, angered by the antics of a kamikaze Prime Minister, expressed that anger in the only way they knew how at the polls.

The pundits are almost certainly going to be proved right when their forecast of a Tory annihilation at the European Parliament election on the 23rd comes to pass.

But whose fault is that going to be? Not yours, dear reader!

Three years ago Parliament invited you to express your opinions regarding Britain’s membership of the European Union.

This you did, in no uncertain manner.

Theresa May suffered a backlash

In the biggest vote in British political history you told our MPs that the majority of you wished to leave the EU, but what none us saw coming is how that would then cause the majority of our duly elected representatives to gang-up to prevent ‘Leave’ happening.

More than a hundred times the Prime Minister assured us that we would leave the EU on March 29.

Time and again we were told that we would be leaving the EU Customs Union and that the European Court of Justice (ECJ) would no longer have jurisdiction over us.

Because all of those assurances have proved to be entirely worthless, little wonder so many voters feel so utterly betrayed.

Devious

But it doesn’t end there. Not only has Parliament defied the people’s will but it has also, by devious and perfidious shenanigans, betrayed the peoples’ trust in democracy.

Looking forward to the European Parliament (EP) election on the 23rd we will be faced with what has now become a bizarrely simple choice – in England, Scotland and Wales a vote for any of the Parties currently represented in Parliament will be a vote for continued membership of the EU. Quite probably this will be on worse terms than now, not least because the proposed Withdrawal Agreement (WA) does not itself contain a break clause. In other words, without an Article 50 equivalent in the WA, we would be locked into the EU in perpetuity.

My fear is people will be tempted not to vote at all on May 23. But that would be to chuck the towel in before the fight was ended.

If the old political parties get a drubbing it will be no more than they deserve. They seem to think that because we haven’t been able to agree a deal in three years it is simply a matter of continuing negotiations until we do, but that’s not how the voters see it.

Common sense alone tells us that if we haven’t managed to agree a deal after three years of negotiation, not only is it unlikely that we’d get a deal in the next three years without giving away even more than we already have, but also that the economy cannot endure even more prolonged uncertainty.

Politicians are effectively saying that, we the people, got it wrong at the time of the 2017 General Election. We undoubtedly did because iwe elected MPs who have subsequently proved to be totally untrustworthy.

But on June 23 2016, in the EU Referendum, people spoke in such unambiguous terms that only mendacious politicians could possibly misunderstand the message."