Shropshire Council leader accused of being ‘out of touch’

Shifnal Matters said they were reacting after Councillor Peter Nutting spoke about plans for a potential air freight service down the line at RAF Cosford.

Currently Shropshire Council is investigating the possibility of allowing developers to create a new 3,000-home town on land at Tong, near to Cosford, and next to the M54.

But Shifnal Matters said this was a “complete contradiction” as to what had been said before and claimed the land should not be taken out of the green belt.

A group spokeswoman for the group said: “Councillor Nutting seemed to link the 3,000 houses and similar industrial land to the development of RAF Cosford in an interview this week. This is in complete contradiction to earlier statements from Shropshire Council that this green belt development is aimed to meet the housing needs of the West Midlands Combined Authority.

“Mr Nutting further states that ‘there is little objection to (it) locally’ . That may be because no plans have been released nor any consultation yet issued by Shropshire Council.

“This is despite the fact some farmers of this land have been given notice to quit or put on short term contracts.

“Paul Fisher, chairman of Tong Parish Council has already made it plain to Shropshire Council that the people of Tong are united against this massive turn-over of green belt land to development.

“This development is also within two miles of Shifnal town centre and it would naturally send all west bound traffic into Shifnal where there is already a traffic log jam at morning and night.

“Shifnal Matters has gained widespread support from Shifnal residents and a member of the group, Lee Hubbard, has expressed concern that the infrastructure cannot support the developments in Shifnal, much less this further green belt development two miles away.

“Mr Nutting seems to be woefully out of touch with the needs of Shropshire residents outside Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Nutting has been contacted for a reply.