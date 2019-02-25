Council deal struck on running of care homes

Powys County Council recently recommissioned the contract for the care homes and one care facility that it runs with Powys Teaching Health Board.

New provider Shaw Healthcare will run homes in Machynlleth, Llwyn Teg in Llanfyllin, Llys Hafren in Welshpool, Maes y Wennol in Llanidloes, and Plas Cae Crwn in Newtown.

Councillor Stephen Hayes, portfolio holder for adult social care, said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce our intent to partner with Shaw healthcare, a Welsh based company which is largely staff-owned.

"As a council our priority is to ensure safe, high quality care and support for the residents of these homes and we are confident that Shaw healthcare will be a positive partner for Powys County Council and the Powys Teaching Health Board.”

Powys Teaching Health Board partners with the council in running Glan Irfon, the intermediate care facility at Builth Wells, and is also positive about the award.

The homes’ residents should not experience any change over the coming months and Shaw healthcare, Powys Teaching Health Board and Powys County Council will work together to ensure seamless continuity of care and a smooth transition

A spokesperson for Shaw Healthcare, said: “We are extremely proud to be working with Powys Council and look forward to delivering care to the residents of the homes.

"As a company our brand values are wellness, happiness and kindness and we believe that this should be present in all we do. We believe that taking a person centred approach to care achieves the best outcomes and our goal is to deliver the type of care that we would want for our own loved ones.”

Back in 2017, the authority became embroiled in a dispute with Bupa after it was revealed the organisation wanted to sell the homes off to HC-One.

Powys prepared for legal action and a document revealed they were prepared to go for damages, however the deal never went forward.