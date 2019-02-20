Trust aims to rebuild half of street in Telford

The Wrekin Housing Trust has applied to knock down 28 of its houses on Princess Street and six more on Kingsland.

They plan to replace them with 45 affordable two and three-bedroom homes, and will be asked for nearly £7,000 to upgrade local play facilities.

Two pairs of privately-owned semi-detached houses will be unaffected, but there would be redevelopment on either side, if councillors give the green light.

In a report before Telford and Wrekin planning committee, council officers state: “The site comprises four parcels of land extending to a combined area of approximately 2.8 acres.

“Each parcel contains a number of terraced or semi-detached properties which will be demolished to facilitate the proposed development.” There are three trees on Princess Street that are protected by preservation orders, and The Wrekin Housing Trust’s application includes a proposal to fell one of these.

The report continues: “Two pairs of semi-detached properties are located in-between the development parcels.

“These are not included within the development site. They are privately-owned, still occupied and will not form part of the redevelopment.

“In addition, residential properties border many of the site boundaries to the south and east.

“Officers are satisfied the location of the proposed dwellings will not lead to unacceptable overlooking of those remaining or neighbouring properties and the proposal will not therefore have a significant adverse impact upon the amenities of residents.”

Wellington Town Council has not commented. One comment has been received from the public pointing out wall issues between the properties slated for demolition and those that will remain.

By Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter