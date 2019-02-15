Shropshire MPs speak out in Brexit debate

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, and North Shropshire's Owen Paterson both spoke out during today's debate.

Challenging Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Pritchard warned that a second referendum would harm business by creating more uncertainty.

Sir Keir has said that a second referendum could be an option to break the Brexit deadlock.

But Mr Pritchard asked: "Does he believe a second referendum would increase or decrease or business confidence in the UK?"

Sir Keir replied that he had travelled the length of the the country speaking to businesses.

"What they are most concerned about is the uncertainty of the situation we are in, and all of them would welcome anything that prevents a 'no-deal' Brexit," Sir Keir added.

Mr Paterson asked Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay to confirm that government policy was now to deliver the alternative arrangements on Northern Ireland proposed by minister Kit Malthouse last month.

He asked Mr Barclay if he had put the proposal to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, and whether civil servants had been asked to draw up a legally binding text based on the proposals.

Mr Barclay said he had discussed the matter with Mr Barnier, and added that civil servants were "engaging on this issue".