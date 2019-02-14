Stricter powers on illegal traveller camps hailed

The Home Secretary and Secretary of State for Housing announced extended powers for police which include allowing them to direct trespassers to authorised sites, exercise powers to move smaller groups and remove trespassers which are obstructing roads.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said unauthorised encampments can cause settled communities "significant distress".

He added: "For some they perpetuate a negative image of the travelling community, the vast majority of whom are law-abiding citizens."

In 2017 Communities Minister Alok Sharma announced that a consultation to explore whether police powers were stringent enough would take place.

MPs say that some travellers blatantly exploit laws designed to combat illegal camps, with the costs to local authorities and communities running into millions of pounds a year.

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has listened to local concerns around this issue, and has pushed for changes in the law.

He said: “This is in as issue that has been raised by communities and I back the government in their positive action, to give the police more power to act. These positive steps will help ensure that all parts of our communities are safe and feel safe.”

A number of traveller camps have been set up on playing fields and car parks acrossShropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

In August a group of travellers set up camp on land at Shirehall in Shrewsbury and in February groups of travellers moved on to the town's Park & Ride site at Harlescott and also at Meole Brace ahead of a wedding.

In Bridgnorth travellers were evicted after setting up an encampment on the Smithfield car park.

Last year it was reported that the number of traveller caravans in the county had decreased over the previous two years.

Figures show there are 68 traveller caravans in Telford & Wrekin and 128 in Shropshire.