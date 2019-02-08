£1.3 million set aside by Telford Council to boost leisure

It's part of a one-off £3.6 million pot that will also continue the Pride in Our Community programme and offer support for public transport.

The funds are being put aside as part of the council's budget, which Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for finance, says is still being hit by government cuts.

"This budget continues our plans set out following consultation last year," he said.

"The outlook is still very tough and while many councils are beset by financial crises and emergency budget measures, our robust approach and planning means we can continue to invest in the borough and its residents.

“Indeed some recent changes means we’ll be asking council to back a series of one-off measures to help residents and put money back into communities, particularly those hardest hit by years of austerity.

“The latest local government finance settlement gives us no respite as we face more multi-million pound cuts to our grant from Government next year and Government policy continues to push the burden of cuts in local government grant on to the council tax payer, a challenge that will only get greater in the years ahead.

“After making £117 million a year savings from our budget since 2010, we expect that we will still need to find another £30 million over the next three years and we are in the crazy situation where because of the growing pressures on areas such as care for vulnerable adults and looked after children, despite us increasing council tax, we still have to make cuts in our budget and services.”

The £3.6 million will be spent on a further £1 million boost for the existing Pride in Our Community High Street fund and another £1 million for the Council’s Pride in Our Community programme.

A £1.3million fund will help residents get more active, improve green spaces and rights of way, support for Armed Forces personnel and to support with high profile campaigns such as recruiting more foster carers.

The last £300,000 will support initiatives with public transport operators and other partners to boost public transport to the borough’s main industrial estates, education establishments and concessionary travel.

The council is also planning to put another £1.6 million into reserves to help protect against ongoing cuts.