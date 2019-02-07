Political column – February 7

After a month in the hotseat, rather well, I think.

Question Time is a rare politics show in which the public actually gets a look-in, and Fiona had some big boots to fill in following on from David Dimbleby in the men-need-not-apply selection process (although Nick Robinson did, wasting his time and the BBC's).

But first I'd like here and now to register copyright on the headline Fiona The Remoaner. Not that it applies at all, but it's one of those great headlines which is just waiting to get some facts to fit it.

Bruce has shown that she is ready to hold politicians' feet to the fire on behalf of the public and as it happens one of the first to have her feet warmed up was Labour's Diane Abbott.

Critics pointed out that Miss Abbott was the only black woman on the panel, with all the accompanying implications of racism.

It was a disputed point over Bruce's alleged misstatement of Labour's position in the opinion polls. The following week Fiona "made things clear."

On balance being prepared to admit mistakes is a strength rather than a weakness, and it's a shame that the exception is for politicians for whom admitting a mistake is a career-destroying blunder because other politicians and the media never let them forget it.

I have even made mistakes myself, believe it or not. One came early in my so-called career when I was at a public meeting in Ironbridge where Joe Boyce, a big boss at Telford Development Corporation, declared that some houses in Ironbridge would have to be demolished.

Forty-four would have to come down, he said.

So the front page headline was naturally "44 houses in Ironbridge to be demolished."

Unfortunately for me, it was No. 44.

A front page apology followed although, curiously, there was not a single call from an Ironbridge resident expressing concern about a large part of the town being razed to the ground.

Fiona was foot burning again with a Labour politician last week, this time Richard Burgon, the shadow justice secretary, on the party's Brexit policy. Is she being harder with Labour politicians than Tories? As Labour's policy is to force a general election, get into government, and sort out the Brexit mess, the public deserves clarity on exactly how.

But if you want to see some real razor sharp political discussion, don't touch the remote after Question Time – try to stay awake and hang on for Andrew Neil's show.

I've never been a fan of adversarial interviews. Everybody remembers Jeremy Paxman's inquisition of Michael Howard in which he asked him the same question 14 times. What I take out of that is that Paxo asked the same question 14 times – and didn't get an answer.

Andrew Neil uses a bullshine-destroying forensic fact check. Politicians or commentators make their argument, and Neil measures up the argument against the facts. It is amazing how the argument all falls to pieces under this fact-based rigour, and there have been some hilarious moments in the last couple of weeks.

First, Brexiteer James Delingpole was on to make the case for a no-deal Brexit on World Trade Organisation terms.

Delingpole was sure America would give us a fantastic deal. But why, wondered Neil, would America need a free trade deal if the EU was given no-tariff access to the British market? The point of the question was that under WTO rules, zero tariffs would apply to America as well.

"I don't have the answer to that," admitted Delingpole.

Then last week Ken Livingstone was on to make his case that the economic collapse of Venezuela has been caused by sanctions imposed by the evil Americans trying to get their hands on Venezuela's huge oil reserves.

"When were the US oil sanctions imposed?" Neil asked.

"I can't remember."

"I'll tell you," said Neil. (Whenever Neil says "I'll tell you," you know the politician is heading for a fall.)

"They were imposed this week."

He then asked Red Ken what other US sanctions there were.

"I don't know. I'm a retired pensioner."

Neil put it to him that until that week there had not been a single US trading sanction.

Finally we got to the bottom of Red Ken's information.

"When the Venezuelan ambassador here in London talks to me about those sanctions I believe what he's saying."

Which, in the circumstances, is only a slight step up from hearing it down the pub.