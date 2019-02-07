3.2 per cent Telford council tax rise set to be approved

Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet will meet on Thursday to vote on the move, which would see the average Band B home paying an extra 60p a week, or £31.20 a year.

The precept will be made up of two per cent solely to be spent on adult social care, while the remaining 1.2 per cent will be the general council tax increase.

In a report outlining the plan the council said it had the option to raise council tax by up to 4.99 per cent, but had restricted the rise because people's wages have not risen at the same level.

It states: "In the provisional funding settlement, it was announced that for 2019/20 councils would be allowed to increase council tax by up to three per cent before a referendum was held plus any remaining headroom available in the Adult Social Care precept equal to two per cent for this council.

"For Telford & Wrekin, this would give a maximum increase of 4.99 per cent next year. However, we know that local residents have not seen their incomes increase by anything like this and that council tax is already a significant bill for our residents. The council is therefore proposing to continue with its strategy of increasing council tax next year by 3.2 per cent."

It added: "Whilst we recognise that an increase of 3.2 per cent will still represent a challenge for many residents, we need to balance raising additional income from council tax with the pressures now facing many services after budget savings of £117m pa have been made with further savings needed in 2019/20 as our grants from government continue to be cut."