Shropshire Council looks to spread the news along with tax bills

Shropshire Council’s community overview committee said it is looking at ways it can better engage with the county’s residents.

It has agreed to launch a group to look at how the issue can be tackled and how it can engage with the diverse communities in the county.

One idea would be sending messages with council tax bills.

The committee also wants to explain to the public the difference between town and parish councils and Shropshire Council.

Tom Dodds, information, intelligence and insight manager for the authority, said: “We are looking at how we can better communicate with the public.

“One thing we have that goes through the door of every household in the county each years is a council tax bill, so we could look at using that as a way to speak to people.

“We are also looking at how other unitary authorities work and to see what we can do that is working there.”

Councillor Vivienne Parry, for Ludlow South, said she felt few people knew the difference between town and parish councils and Shropshire Council and what each is responsible for.

Advertising

“We need to point this out to people because a lot of people still do not know,” she said.

Vital

Councillor Cecelia Motley, for Corvedale, and chairman of the committee, said: “It is probably not reinventing the wheel and if there are good models already out there we could look to use them.

“It is vital that we work to be in contact with people. I have four parish newsletters where I am and they are a lifeline to some.

Advertising

“This is an opportunity to really do something and it will be wide-ranging and lengthy. I do think there may well be benefits in doing all-day sessions to come up with a plan.”

Mr Dodds added that in September last year the council agreed a motion with the wording: “Shropshire Council has an important role in supporting communities across the county.

“Resilient communities enhance the quality of life, promote wellbeing and reduce costs to the social care and health sectors.

“Some elements of this support have come under financial pressure as a result of the wider need for the council to make savings from its revenue budget.

“This council requests the appropriate overview and scrutiny committee/s to look at this through a task and finish group and devise a strategy for engaging with the diverse communities of the county and use this work to inform a report by the chief executive.”

Councillor Motley said she would send out invites to join the task and finish group and work will begin soon.

By Andrew Morris, Local Democracy Reporter