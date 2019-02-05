Menu

Owen Paterson returns with his Brexit plan

By Mark Drew | North Shropshire | Politics | Published:

Shropshire MP Owen Paterson has long spoken of using technology as a solution to the problem of the Northern Ireland backstop.

Owen Paterson, left, joins Iain Duncan Smith and Theresa Villiers at the Cabinet Office in Westminster ahead of talks on the Irish backstop

And Brexit-supporting Mr Paterson is this week again being given the chance to put forward proposals during official talks.

Mr Paterson, a former Northern Ireland secretary, was among members of the Eurosceptic European Research Group who joined Remain-supporting former ministers in the Cabinet Office for the first meeting of the new Alternative Arrangements Working Group.

Downing Street confirmed the meetings, under the chairmanship of Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, were expected to run until tomorrow.

Mr Paterson met Theresa May at the end of last year to argue that sophisticated technology could be created to create a ‘virtual’ border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

He said that would negate the need for any special deal for Northern Ireland.

