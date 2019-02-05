Owen Paterson returns with his Brexit plan

And Brexit-supporting Mr Paterson is this week again being given the chance to put forward proposals during official talks.

Mr Paterson, a former Northern Ireland secretary, was among members of the Eurosceptic European Research Group who joined Remain-supporting former ministers in the Cabinet Office for the first meeting of the new Alternative Arrangements Working Group.

Downing Street confirmed the meetings, under the chairmanship of Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay, were expected to run until tomorrow.

Mr Paterson met Theresa May at the end of last year to argue that sophisticated technology could be created to create a ‘virtual’ border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

He said that would negate the need for any special deal for Northern Ireland.