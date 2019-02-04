Shropshire Council investigating charges for collecting green waste

The authority has confirmed that it is considering charging for the collections, but says that at the moment "there are no firm plans for implementation".

A decision on whether to press ahead with introducing charges for the collections will be taken at the full meeting of Shropshire Council later this month.

Last year councillors debated the introduction of a fee for the collections, with suggestions that homes could be charged £40 a year for the service.

Collections for people living in the Telford and Wrekin Council area are free.

A spokesman for the authority said: "Shropshire Council is considering charging for the collection of green waste. However, at the moment there are no firm plans for implementation.

"A proposal to charge for green waste collections is included in our current 2019/20 budget consultation, which runs until February 18. Following the consultation the budget proposals will be discussed and considered by councillors at a meeting of full council on February 28, before the final budget is agreed.

"If the proposals for garden waste are progressed, a separate and detailed public consultation will take place."

Last year it was revealed that councils across the country raised a total of £74 million a year from charging to collect garden waste.

The highest charges were £96 a year in Harlow, Essex, and £86 in Arun, West Sussex, while the lowest charges were £18 a year in Monmouthshire and £22 in Richmondshire, North Yorkshire.

In Shropshire garden waste is currently collected from bins on kerbsides across the borough every fortnight, along with recyclable glass, cans, plastic, paper and cardboard.

Food waste is also accepted in garden bins in the former north Shropshire, South Shropshire and Shrewsbury and Atcham districts.

Following any public consultation, the proposals would have to go to the council’s cabinet for consideration and a final decision before the authority can start charging people.

In Telford & Wrekin garden waste can be put straight into green bins for kerbside collection or it can be taken the any household waste recycling centres.

People are also able to put out up to four bags of additional green waste on their scheduled collection day.