Red flag over adult care payments system in Telford

Telford & Wrekin councillors heard a 16-day inspection of the direct payments adult service revealed “a lack of financial monitoring”, and follow-up inspections will take place in March.

Audit committee chairman Rob Sloan said social workers were under pressure, but accounting mistakes only made their job harder.

“Get it right in the first place and you will have more time for social work,” he said.

In a report before the panel, Telford & Wrekin Council principal auditor Tracey Drummond said the direct payments adult division was given the most serious rating on the four-step alert scale.

She said an area of particular concern was a lack of financial monitoring on the adults direct payment accounts.

This resulted in personal contributions not being checked, excessive bank balances not being reclaimed and verification that expenditure is being spent as stipulated in the support plan not being undertaken, she added.

The direct payments children service, which was inspected at the same time, received an ‘amber’ rating.

Ms Drummond told the committee that follow-up “sample testing” was scheduled to take place in March.

Challenges

Under direct payments, care receivers who have completed an assessment gain greater flexibility to use their personal budget to employ their own personal assistance or purchase eligible services.

Chairman Rob Sloan there was clearly “work that needs to be done” within the system.

“I appreciate the challenges that social workers have, but they are doing more work than they need to,” he said.

The committee also heard that Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School in Madeley, which had been given rated ‘red’ after an audit last year, had since been re-inspected and given a ‘green’ rating.

Dawley’s Southall School, which was also rated ‘red’ by auditors, is due to have a follow-up inspection next month.

Ms Drummond said “everything is moving in the right direction” at the schools.

Councillor Sloan said: “That often happens with schools. They do things they shouldn’t do and need a bit of direction. I’m pleased they have listened to our advice.”

By Alex Moore, local democracy reporter