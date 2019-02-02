'No confidence' in Brexit negotiator, says Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski

Daniel Kawczynski's comments come as it emerged Oliver Robbins warned the Prime Minister not to reopen negotiations with the European Union.

Mr Robbins, the Government's chief Brexit negotiator, said he feared reopening talks with Brussels would increase the likelihood of a second referendum.

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Mr Kawczynski had, along with Shropshire's other Tory MPs, voted on Tuesday for an amendment calling on Theresa May to re-negotiate the deal.

He said: "From his select committee responses which I have watched carefully, and many other issues, I regrettably have zero confidence in Mr Oliver Robbins to negotiate on behalf of the United Kingdom."

A series of emails to Mrs May revealed that Mr Robbins warned her against seeking fresh concessions from Brussels on the so-called Irish 'backstop', which would lock Northern Ireland into a customs union with the EU to avoid checks at the Irish border.

Mr Robbins also dismissed the 'Malthouse Compromise' – a strategy drawn up by local government minister Kit Malthouse to break the deadlock over Mrs May's Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The Malthouse plan would see the transition period extended by an extra year to give the Government time to either make preparations to leave without a deal, or to come to a new arrangement which would avoid the need for border checks.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage called for Mr Robbins to be sacked over his comments.

Mr Farage said: “Whose side is Olly Robbins on?

“Is he on our side? Is he on the Government’s side? Or is he actually on Brussels' side?

“We know the man is a euro fanatic, but is this not a case of a civil servant acting way above his station? Mrs May sack him, get rid of him – now!”

An amendment, tabled by leading Tory backbencher Sir Graham Brady, was passed on Tuesday instructing the Prime Minister to go back to Brussels to seek legally binding changes to the backstop.

France said it would not renegotiate on the withdrawal agreement and Ireland has made it clear that it would not accept any changes to the backstop proposal.

European Council President Donald Tusk said in a tweet: “The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation."

Mr Kawczynski also called for a free trade pact between the UK, the US, Canada and Norway when Britain leaves the EU.

"I have long advocated a UK-US-Canada economic alliance based on free trade, but it would be eminently sensible to also include Norway to what could be a very exciting alternative pact for other EU countries seeking to free themselves from the EU."