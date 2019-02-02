Mark Pritchard: EU must ensure we have a deal in place

"Theresa May has seemingly delivered the impossible. A Brexit compromise that most commentators had completely written off just weeks ago.

Bringing together, not only Brexiteers and Remainers in her own party, but also attracting support from opposition parties too.

No one can doubt the Prime Minister's resilience, determination and tenacity in delivering Brexit - a Brexit that seeks to avoid a 'No Deal' and protects local jobs and investment and which recognises that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union in just eight weeks time.

Brussels asked the Prime Minister what she wanted? They then asked the House of Commons what it wanted? Brussels now has the same reply from both the UK government and UK Parliament. The ball is now firmly in Brussels court. Brussels is now in the spotlight.

It is time for the European Union to ensure the UK does not leave the EU without a deal.

The issues around the Irish backstop remain. Yes, it may be unworkable or even unrealistic to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, but where there is a political will a political and diplomatic way can still be found. Brussels might still blink despite Irish protests.

Negotiations

If changes to the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be made, then a legally binding alternative must be found. There can be no question of different rules for different parts of the United Kingdom and certainly no border down the Irish Sea. Brexit should not be used as a trojan horse by some in Dublin and Brussels who may wish to see an enlarged Republic of Ireland.

The Prime Minster now faces two weeks of wrangling, negotiations and EU angst and machinations, but it is not in the Republic of Ireland's, the UK's or the wider EU interests, for these pivotal round of talks to fail. No country wants to see trade barriers of any sort and there is no good reason why these should be re-introduced.

It is also wrong to suggest that Brexit will endanger the peace process. It won't. What does endanger peace in Northern Ireland is reckless talk and political posturing both in Edinburgh and Dublin. The SNP need to speak cautiously and respectively before lecturing our unionist colleagues and allies in Belfast. So too, the Liberal Democrats, who trying to make themselves heard and relevant again, are becoming increasingly shrill and divisive.

This is a time for cool heads, measured language, mutual respect, and for visionary statesmanship - not for tribal politics.

The next few weeks is also about Europe's political leaders grasping the reality that Brexit is happening and that trying to punish the United Kingdom for having exercised democracy, through the 2016 EU Referendum, will be self defeating and damaging to everyone, not least, the citizens and businesses of Europe."