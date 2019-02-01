£70,000 from Ludlow Town Council to aid projects

Ludlow Town Council has agreed its budget for 2019/20 which it says will allow a number of important projects to be carried out.

Members have agreed to spend £40,000 on preliminary works to progress the town walls project.

A stretch of the historic walls, behind St Laurence's Church, collapsed in February 2013.

After a lengthy dispute over who should foot the bill, Ludlow Town Council agreed to take the lead in October 2015.

Clerk Gina Wilding said: "The preliminary works are needed to make sure that the wall will then last in the long term. It will make sure that the structure is really understood before work starts. It has been standing for a very long time so different layers will have moved over time making it more complicated.

"There will also need to be ecological studies and archaeological works. Then a lead consultant and structural engineer will need to be appointed."

In addition to the long-term town walls scheme, councillors have identified four short-term projects they would like to complete over the coming years.

Mayor Tim Gill said: "The budget will enable us to achieve four short-term priority projects for the town. These are to install a bus shelter on Corve Street, refurbish The Linney Riverside Park toilets, refurbish the exterior of Smithfield Car Park toilets, and make changes to the Guildhall Chamber to better facilitate public access to meetings and install a hearing loop."

Advertising

He added that council tax will remain the same for 2019/20.

The budget also includes £30,000 grant funding for some of the town's organisations and groups.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, which is currently undergoing a major renovation, has been awarded £10,000, and a further £5,000 will go to the visitor information centre at the arts and entertainment venue.

Citizens Advice, Ludlow in Bloom and Ludlow Youth Partnership have each been granted £3,000.

The town council is now accepting grant applications for up to £300 for smaller projects.