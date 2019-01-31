MEPs lay into Primie Minister Theresa May over Brexit plan

They spoke out after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Theresa May she would have to soften her red lines if there was to be any hope of a deal.

Mrs May is set to return to Brussels to try to secure a compromise on the controversial 'backstop' arrangement to avoid customs checks on the Irish border.

This comes after the House of Commons voted in favour of an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill tabled by Sir Graham Brady, which asks that an alternative to the backstop is found.

The backstop would tie Northern Ireland into a customs union with the EU to prevent a border with Northern Ireland, if an alternative solution is not found.

'Betrayal'

But James Carver, the eurosceptic independent MEP for the West Midlands, said it would take more than a change to the backstop to make the deal acceptable.

He accused Tory Brexiteers of betraying their principles to save their own skins.

"We are doomed not to get the clean Brexit we voted for, and were promised, by our Westminster politicians," said Mr Carver, who used to represent Ukip.

"The best we can hope for is an 11th-hour climb down over the Irish backstop by the EU negotiators, but we’ll pay £39 billion with no guarantees of a trade deal.

"Our voice in the EU will be gagged as the European Court of Justice will continue to impose itself over our democratic independence. The worst of all worlds – a betrayal on an unprecedented scale.

"The so-called Tory Brexiteers conveniently forget the other appalling elements that make her deal totally unacceptable in order to save their own skins."

Bill Etheridge

Bill Etheridge, a former Ukip MEP who now represents the Libertarian Party in the European Parliament, said this week's votes changed very little.

"Nothing has really moved on, and all the Prime Minister has done is kicked the can a bit further down the road," he said.

"I think the EU will probably give her some kind words when she returns to the negotiating table, because they don't want us to leave without a deal.

"But when she gets back to Westminster I don't believe she will have anything solid to present before MPs. We will effectively be back to where we started – 'no deal' or delaying Brexit."

Daniel Dalton

Conservative MEP Daniel Dalton said he hoped the EU would now take on board the message from parliament and show a willingness to do a deal.

"I hope the EU will listen attentively to what Parliament had to say and show more flexibility," he said.

"Brussels knows that a no-deal scenario would be an economic disaster, especially for Ireland.

“The challenge for the Prime Minister now is to seek concessions that will keep everyone happy.”

During Prime Minister's questions yesterday, Mr Corbyn demanded to know which of her red lines she was prepared to compromise on in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

"It really is time that the Prime Minister acknowledged she has got to move on from the red lines she put down in the first place," he said.

But Mrs May told Mr Corbyn he had opposed "every move by this Government to get a deal" and "he is the one risking no deal".

Mr Corbyn this week agreed to meet the Mrs May for talks about coming to an agreement on Brexit, having previously refused to enter such discussions.