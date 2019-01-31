Labour calls for probe into Shropshire MP Owen Paterson's overseas trips

Shadow Cabinet Officer minister Jon Trickett says he wants to know whether the former cabinet minister had broken the rules governing the conduct of MPs.

It follows a report by a national newspapers which says unknown donors have funded Mr Paterson's trips over the past three years to the tune of almost £39,000.

The north Shropshire MP would not comment on the trips other than to say: "“All the expenses incurred on these trips have been declared according to parliamentary rules.”

MPs are required to publicly declare any donor who pays for an overseas visit costing more than £300 in the register of members’ interests. As a limited company, UK 2020 is not required to disclose its donors.

Talks

UK 2020 is an independent, centre-right think tank established by Mr Paterson to produce a manifesto for the Leader of the Conservative Party contesting the General Election in 2020.

Its website says: "We are developing a robust, common sense, and optimistic policy platform to address the challenges and opportunities facing Britain in the next decade. We work with academics, practitioners and independent researchers with considerable expertise in their field."

The latest overseas visit was to Washington where the north Shropshire MP gave a series of talks.

In a letter to Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards,tMr Trickett, says: “Paterson appears to be both the recipient of donations and the controlling intermediary through which they are paid.

“Without knowing the true source of UK 2020’s funding, Paterson’s declaration of trips as being funded by his think tank does not provide the clarity needed to make such a judgment."