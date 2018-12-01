Brexit blamed for delay in police to council parking warden switch

Telford & Wrekin hasn’t had dedicated traffic wardens since 2009, and issuing tickets is currently the police’s responsibility.

But, in January, the council will apply to take over the role, with a £200,000 pledge from the police commissioner to cover set-up costs.

The switch-over can’t happen without approval from Whitehall and is expected in spring 2020 – with Brexit given as one of the causes for the delay.

Angie Astley, Telford & Wrekin Council’s assistant director of neighbourhood and customer services, told councillors: “To take on civil parking enforcement powers, a local authority must apply to the Department for Transport.

"Once we gain those powers the council gets the power to issue fixed-penalty notices.”

She stressed that the change does not mean the introduction of new charges.

“Free council-run car parks will remain free,” she said.

Funding

She said West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion had confirmed “transitional funding” of £200,000 over four years.

The funding plugs the gap between the amount collected and the costs of setting up enforcement,” Ms Astley said.

“There is no impact on the council tax payer. This is not a money-making scheme. We have an issue in our borough and the police have issues of their own. Criminal parking enforcement is probably not a key priority for them.”

Money from fixed-penalty fines must, by law, first go towards the costs of the enforcement scheme itself. Any left over will go to maintaining and improving the road network.

Ms Astley said the council considered using contractors to do the enforcement, but instead decided to keep it in-house. This proved cheaper, and allows them to “manage the culture”.

“We won’t be one of those councils you may have read about where they are chasing an income target, and officers issue tickets in cases where a vehicle is just a little bit over a yellow line,” she said.

“We don’t want that to be the way it is implemented here. They won’t have a target to issue X number of penalties.” Ms Astley said the public consultation included an online survey taken by 957 borough residents.

Of those, 78 per cent said complained about bad parking outside schools.

“There is sufficient information, from the Department for Transport’s point of view, that shows a need for the council to apply for powers,” Ms Astley said.

By Alex Moore, local democracy reporter