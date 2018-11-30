Metro system could unlock Telford's potential, says council leader

Councillor Shaun Davies said Telford's 50th birthday celebrations were an opportunity for decision makers to take stock of the benefits the town can have on the region in the future.

“It would be very expensive to live in Telford and not have a car,” he said. “Even the buses are expensive relative to the rest of the country.

“Telford Development Corporation has gone, and the local authority over the last 20 years has been a real positive force, but in terms of unlocking that next chapter, especially around public transport, you need a government to make a real commitment to Telford.

“A metro system would unlock a huge amount of growth, for example, as would the electrification of the railway into Birmingham. It’s a two-way process – if you can get to Birmingham then Birmingham can get to you.

“There’s a real opportunity on our 50th birthday for decision makers to take stock of the next 50 years and see the benefits that Telford can have on the whole region.”

He said Telford has a lot of potential just waiting to be used.

“I have no ambitions in terms of the size of we end up at, or being a city, but I think the next stage for Telford is that we stop being seen as a traditional new town but start to develop as a young town,” he said.

“We are not constricted by space or legacy issues, or by trying to deliver things around crumbling infrastructure.

“To an extent places like Broseley and Shifnal and even Market Drayton are already looking at Telford for their own futures.

“This isn’t a political statement as it’s happened under both governments, but the government have got to the point where they are banking the proceeds of new towns like housing numbers and economic benefits, but they have stopped investing in them and that’s true of all new towns.”

His comments come as people across Telford were celebrating the town's 50th birthday yesterday.

It was 50 years to the day since Telford was named a new town in the Dawley New Town (Designation) Amendment (Telford) Order.

The birthday was celebrated with the launch of the Southwater Christmas market, which included live music and attraction.

The Community Pride Awards were also being held at the International Centre, celebrating the most generous of Telford's society.