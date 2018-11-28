Council hopes too launch new lottery in aid of good causes

A report was going before Powys County Council's cabinet today, proposing to create a local authority lottery that could potentially raise around £60,000 a year for good causes.

The report first went before the council's cabinet earlier this year, at the request of leader Councillor Rosemarie Harris.

However it was deferred, and it is now proposed the council adopts the plan to continue to help out good causes and organisations.

The council’s budget position has been well highlighted in recent months, with overspends and budgets being missed, alongside a cut in funding from the Welsh Government.

The lack of funds available could lead to a dip in the amount the council is able to give out to good causes and charities.

No lottery has been launched by other Welsh authorities, however English councils have gone into partnership with an external lottery manager, Gatherwell.

The organisation helps run the lottery, which could see people win up to £25,000.

The report states that the authority would have to pay an initial set up cost of £5,000, followed by an annual gambling licence of £348, and a £350 fee for lottery membership.

There would also be a £275 application cost in the first year.

The whole scheme would be run by the external lottery manager, with the council not having to promote or be involved with running the lottery. The lottery will see tickets available online for £1, and each ticket has a one-in-50 chance of winning.

Players can then choose to support a central fund or a specific good cause, and prizes will range form free tickets to a maximum prize of £25,000, with draws taking place every Saturday.

Under the scheme, 60 per cent of all sales would go to good causes, compared to 28 per cent in the National Lottery.

Councillor Harris said: “There is very little financial risk to Powys County Council, as once the lottery is up and running, all costs are met through income from ticket sales."