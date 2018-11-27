Number of traveller caravans declining in Shropshire

Twice a year the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government takes a snapshot of caravans in every local authority.

Figures show there are 68 traveller caravans in Telford & Wrekin and 128 in Shropshire.

In July, all of Telford's caravans were socially rented with planning permission and the number has dropped by nearly 11 per cent since 2016.

The number of caravans has also decreased by nearly four per cent in Shropshire where there were 61 socially rented and 67 with planning permission.

However, the total number of traveller caravans in England has increased steadily over recent years. There were more than 22,600 in July - an increase of more than 5,000 over a decade.

Just a minority of traveller caravans, slightly more than 3,000, were on unauthorised sites.

Jim Davies, from the Traveller Movement, said the figures showed that the stereotypical view of travellers was not reflected in reality.

Minority

Advertising

He said: "Certainly, the stereotypical view of gypsies and travellers on village greens and children's football pitches presented by the media is largely inaccurate.

"Not only do close to 80 per cent of gypsies and travellers live in bricks and mortar accommodation, but of those unauthorised caravans counted at the last caravan count, more than two thirds were on gypsy or traveller-owned land."

Mr Davies added that it was important that policy makers and researchers consider the whole gypsy and traveller population, instead of the minority.

But Councillor Simon Blackburn, of the Local Government Association, said that local authorities have a duty to uphold the law when illegal encampments are set up.

Advertising

He said: "Councils are committed to ensuring that their local communities are safe, inclusive and welcoming. They also know that the vast majority of travellers are law-abiding citizens and often contribute much to the communities they stay in.

"However, when encampments are clearly breaching the law and causing concern and inconvenience to communities, local authorities have a duty to take action to ensure the law is upheld, which they do working alongside the police and the court system.

"With local authorities facing a shortfall of £7.8 billion by 2025, councils can ill afford to have to recover the significant costs of removing illegal encampments and the associated clean up costs."