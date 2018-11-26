Advertising
Brexit survey - have YOUR say on the nation's future
As Theresa May challenge MPs to back her Brexit plan or risk crashing out of the European Union without an agreement we want to know what you think about the situation.
It comes after EU leaders endorsed the deal and made it clear it was not up for renegotiation, with Mrs May telling MPs “there is not a better deal available”.
Now have your say in our Brexit survey as we take the temperature of the region ahead of the "meaningful vote" on Brexit to be held in the House of Commons.
Vote in the survey above and have your say in the comments section below.
