Dementia friendly initiative welcomed by Oswestry Town Council

Members of the local Alzheimer's Society group are leading a bid to encourage shops and local organisations to sign up to the scheme which aims to make the market town a place where those with dementia and their families and carers feel comfortable to visit.

At a recent meeting of Oswestry Town Council's amenities committee town clerk, David Preston, said council staff attended awareness training in the Guildhall.

"Staff were keen to support the initiative especially as most colleagues know someone who is or has been affected," he said. Staff are now Dementia Friends."

Councillors agreed to the council becoming a Dementia Friendly Organisation with councillors being given the opportunity to attend training.