Powys County Council given three years to save £41m

This means that drastic changes will be made to services in Powys under the name of “transformation”.

People might have to pay more in council tax and receive less not just in Powys but the whole of Wales and the UK.

The Wales Audit Office says that Powys needs to increase the pace of “transformation”.

Councillors at a meeting were told by a senior council officer that they would all need to support each other.

The discussion formed part of the Audit Committee meeting that noted the Wales Audit Office’s 2017-18 Annual Improvement Report which calls for “transformation” to come at “pace”.

Jeremy Evans, of the Welsh Audit Office, said: “This is a historical document looking back on what has been a fairly difficult time for you as an organisation and it reflects that.

“The key message that you need to be taking, is that you are working hard to move forward and you need to add energy and pace into it.”

Director of environment, Nigel Brinn, is the senior management officer who will link what councillors agree on transformation with working on the actual projects.

Mr Brinn said: “I hear all the principles and rhetoric, but unfortunately it’s officers like myself and other teams who have to deliver some very difficult projects.

“This committee is in a uniquely privileged position in terms to accessing the data and understanding the financial position. I’m very much heartened by that.

“What I will be looking for when we are making these difficult decisions is support from councillors.

“We are, alongside the other 21 authorities in Wales, going to be different.

“Services will be greatly reduced, there’s no question about that.”

Audit committee chairman, Councillor John Morris, said: “It’s very important that we as politicians realise that the status quo is not going to be an option.

“It is how we manage the change, not just to our members but to communities as well.

“I’ve been here long enough to know the pressures that some officers come under.

“In the past we have marched up to the top of the hill and marched back down.

“It is about understanding and accepting that some things will not continue or will do so, in a different guise.”

Councillor Jackie Charlton said: “We as councillors are under pressure in a different way, it’s direct.

“As politicians we might absolutely agree with you, the officers, but we have to bring our residents and wards too.

“It’s looking at how we can come up with something at the end which is acceptable even if it's unpalatable to the public.

“Officers need to use us as politicians to get the message out in a way we know our communities will listen."

Councillor Emily Durrant added: “Salami slicing is where we fall out with everyone as it can’t be explained."

By Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter