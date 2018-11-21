Closing library ‘is not a done deal’

Residents in Welshpool have been left angered after it emerged that the council wants to move the library from its current designated building to the town's Powysland Museum.

Locals and councillors are firmly against the move, however county councillor and cabinet member for assets Phyl Davies insisted all options are still being explored.

He said: "The county council has been reviewing its office and building accommodation for some considerable time to ensure it is making the best possible use of its assets.

“The review is designed to make the most efficient use of buildings, reduce running costs and where possible generate capital receipts, while maintaining service delivery and protecting assets for future use. All of which has to be achieved against a backdrop of severe financial pressures.

“Throughout the process the council has been open to ideas from partner organisations and successfully co-located or transferred responsibility for services to others in many towns across the county.

“However, any partnership or co-service plans have to be backed by robust business plans, that have been fully and professionally costed to ensure that any asset is properly protected for the future.

Consultation

"We have to be confident that plans meet appropriate service delivery standards and that any staffing changes have been carefully considered to ensure they meet employment legislation."

Advertising

Welshpool Town Council has tabled plans to not just take over the running of the library, but other services in the town.

However Mr Davies said they are not confident with the information presented, and that the service would be deliverable.

He added: "Unfortunately, despite informing Welshpool Town Council of our review many months ago, alternative plans have only just been submitted.

"The plans, which will not maintain Powys County Council-run services in the town, will be considered along with other comments generated though the public consultation.

Advertising

“Regrettably they do not provide us with the confidence that they are deliverable and will protect the county council’s assets in the town and staff employment rights.

“It is also unclear at this stage whether or not the plans have the full support of the town council’s elected members.”

Earlier this week campaigners stepped up their efforts to keep the library where it is, by launching a song. A petition has also reached 4,000 signatures.