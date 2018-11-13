Menu

Advertising

Team of 12 Shropshire Council officers at risk of redundancy

By Aimee Jones | Politics | Published:

A 12-strong team at Shropshire Council are at risk of redundancy, it has been announced.

The authority is disbanding its community enablement team which works with residents in communities around Shropshire to make use of public assets.

Council spokesman Gareth Proffitt said: "A formal consultation process with the community enablement team has now begun.

"Twelve people will be put at risk but they will be entered into the council's redeployment programme and we expect that a number of those affected will find alternative employment with the council."

The officers' job currently includes supporting communities and town and parish councils to secure funding for projects, help to develop local plans and help the public use rights such as the Community Right to Challenge and Community Right to Bid.

Politics News
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

News reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering North Shropshire, including Ellesmere, Whitchurch and Wem.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News