Broseley residents hopeful for 'Broxit'

Lynda Garbett, a councillor on Broseley Town Council, said in her opinion the area would be better served by another authority.

The town council is exploring its options after a row over Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds, which mayor Councillor Michael Burton said should have been spent in the town.

The possibility of changing from the county council to the borough council will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow.

And Councillor Garbett said that on top of the CIL controversy, townspeople are angry that facilities for young people in the town have been neglected under Shropshire Council.

Shoppers in Broseley

She said: "We're fed up of living on broken promises.

"They go on about the importance of health and childhood obesity, but all there is for kids in town is the Birchmeadow Centre.

"There hasn't been the development.

"We've got to look at what is best for the people of Broseley."

Decision

She said that any eventual decision on a change would have to be "a public decision" made by the town's residents.

A trader, who runs a wedding dress shop on Broseley's High Street, said she was excited for the prospect of a switch.

Samantha Ellam, of K.T. Bridal, said closer connections to a "thriving, busy town" like Telford could only be a good thing.

She said: "Personally I think it would be a really positive move.

"Telford is growing all the time whereas from this area down it isn't really happening.

The town council is exploring its options for the community

"I can't see a lot of investment in Shropshire's area but Telford has grown so much.

"I think Telford & Wrekin has more to offer than Shropshire Council.

"We have a TF postcode, we use 01952 phones already."

Samantha, 41, lives in Telford and has run the dress shop with her mother for 14 years.

She said much of her business comes from Telford.

Many businesses on Broseley High Street are backing ‘Broxit’

"I feel it would be positive for my business, I already advertise it as Telford.

"Some people don't realise that we aren't a million miles away as it is.

"I have always used Telford as a marketing tool. We can't rely on just Broseley business, we have to look further afield."

Community

Samantha also said that in the snowstorms earlier this year, Telford & Wrekin Council's gritters kept the roads "spotless" while she struggled to make it into Broseley.

She said: "I am from Telford but I actually feel like part of Broseley.

"It is such a lovely community, I have never seen a town come together like they did for Zac Oliver.

"All of the business owners in the town get on.

"When the Broseley people get their teeth into something they don't let go until they get it.

"Hopefully Telford & Wrekin wants us as much as we want to join them."