Boundary Review: Shake-up on the way for Shropshire and Mid Wales seats

The Boundary Commissions for England and Wales published its proposed changes to parliamentary constituencies today, which will see the number of MPs reduced from 650 to 600.

They will see Glyn Davies' Montgomeryshire seat broken up and merged with two neighbouring constituencies.

Philip Dunne's Ludlow seat will also be split, with Bridgnorth being moved into Mark Pritchard's The Wrekin constituency.

How are you affected?:

The revised Ludlow seat would expand southwards across the Herefordshire border to take in Leominster.

A small part of the existing Ludlow seat will be absorbed into Daniel Kawczynski's Shrewsbury constituency – which will lose Atcham from its title.

Lucy Allan's Telford seat will be expanded to include Leegomery and Hadley.

The move is part of long running plans to reduce the number of MPs from 650 to 600, and to make all constituencies roughly the same size.

Elsewhere under the proposals, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's Islington North seat would be axed and Boris Johnson’s majority would be challenged by the new boundaries.

Casualty

Labour’s leader is the most high profile casualty under the proposed reforms, with his Islington North seat wiped out.

Former foreign secretary Mr Johnson faces a challenge to his 5,034 majority in Uxbridge & Ruislip South, with the seat losing Tory-leaning Yiewsley and gaining Labour-leaning Northolt.

Ex-Brexit Secretary David Davis’ Haltemprice & Howden seat is still on course for abolition.

The final recommendations from the boundary commissions are largely unchanged from a revised set out proposals set out last year.

Downing Street insisted earlier this year that Prime Minister Theresa May remained committed to delivering "more equal and updated" constituency boundaries that all contain a similar number of voters.

What happens now?

Ministers must secure the backing of Parliament if they want to push the plans through but the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee has previously warned the overhaul is unlikely to pass as some Tories, along with Labour, are opposed to the move.

MPs are set to vote on the changes – which are due to come in at the 2022 General Election – later this year.

Labour said the boundary review, based on rule changes introduced by the former coalition government in 2011, was a Government "power grab" and called for a fresh review that would introduce a new parliamentary map that "benefits our democracy, not just the Conservative Party".