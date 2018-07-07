Call for tighter rules on outside jobs for MPs

The Committee on Standards in Public Life, led by Lord Bew, recommended that MPs should not be allowed to take on outside jobs as parliamentary strategists, advisers or consultants.

Lord Bew also called for a tightening of the MPs' code of conduct, with any breach triggering an investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner, said a new report.

The report said while such appointments were much less common than in the past, it expressed concern they could lead to MPs developing privileged relationships with particular organisations, resulting in "undue influence" being brought to bear on Parliament.

The committee originally launched its inquiry in March last year in the wake of the political storm which followed the appointment of former chancellor George Osborne as editor of the Evening Standard, along with a series of other lucrative appointments, while still an MP.

Mr Osborne who stood down from Parliament at last year's general election, was among the witnesses to give evidence to the committee.

Lord Bew said only a minority of MPs now had paid jobs outside of parliament, and of those that did many of them would be considered within 'reasonable limits'.

"However, where a small number of individuals have taken up outside interests beyond what might be considered reasonable, it risks undermining trust in Parliament and parliamentarians."

Lord Bew said the public had a "nuanced view" and accepted that some MPs would continue to work in roles such as doctors, nurses and armed forces reservists.

But he said holding directorships of companies or working as consultants raised "a genuine issue about undue influence."

Mark Pritchard MP for The Wrekin, who declared an income totalling £5,240 a month for three consultancy roles in the register of MPs' interests, said welcomed the report.

He said: "I completely agree with the recommendations. My own outside interests draw on my extensive business background as a post-graduate marketing professional who previously advised multi-national listed companies."

The register shows that Shrewsbury & Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski declared an income of £6,000 a month from the US based Electrum mining group. In September last year he also received £15,000 from Akta group for 48-hours' work.

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, declared an income of £8,333 a month from clinical diagnostics company Randox Laboratories for a monthly commitment of 16 hours' work, and £4,166 a month from High Peek animal feeds for eight hours' work. He also declared an income of £12,000 a year from Lynn's Country Foods.

In its report, the committee called for a reform of the Register of Members' Financial Interests, to make it more "accessible, searchable and usable" by the public.

It said the current rules on when MPs needed to declare an interest were "complex and unclear" and it called for voters to be told what outside interests parliamentary candidates intend to hold if they are elected.

Lord Bew said he understood why MPs might feel "prickly" about calls for more transparency.

But he added: "The public thinks that you have chosen this life - you weren't forced into it - and they expect things from you that actually they don't expect from public service in a whole number of other areas of life. "This is slightly unfair but this is the reality."

Leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom said: "Voters have the final say at the ballot box at election time on the performance of their elected representative. We should trust the people to judge the right balance.

"The rules in place are primarily a matter for the House of Commons, rather than for the Government. We will read and carefully consider the committee's recommendations."