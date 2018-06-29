Shropshire group joins anti-brexit march

Former Shropshire Councillor Andrew Bannerman was one of the Shrewsbury campaigners who attended the march.

He said: "The process made its way slowly and peacefully into Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and into Parliament Square.

Speeches were made by leading figures from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green parties, which reflected the make-up of the marchers, who came from all walks of life, to show their concern for the way the government is handling the Brexit process."

Mr Bannerman said he was clear in his belief that the country would be better off remaining in the European Union.

He said: "Essentially our message is that we have no confidence that the government can deliver a Brexit, which will leave our country better off than we are within the EU. Every week brings further actions and warnings from businesses, which show that they cannot afford to lose the benefits of the Customs Union and/or the Single Market.

"There are grave doubts about continuing the current European security arrangements after Brexit. The Irish Border question remains unresolved. There will be no “Brexit dividend” to pay for increases in the NHS budget.

"So we are demanding a people’s vote at the end of the negotiations, so that the people can decide if the government’s deal with the EU is acceptable. If it is not, we ought to be allowed to remain in the EU and work for reform of some of its regulations from within the organisation."